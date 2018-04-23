FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
April 23, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU regulators to investigate 900 million euro state aid for Alitalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will investigate whether Italy’s decision to grant 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) in aid to troubled airline Alitalia [CAITLA.UL] breached the bloc’s state aid rules.

FILE PHOTO: Alitalia's logo is seen on top of the headquarters at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Alitalia, in which Etihad Airways holds a 49 percent stake, was placed under extraordinary administration in May 2017. Italian authorities gave a total of 900 million euros to the carrier to ensure its financing during this period while also opening a tender aimed at finding a buyer for its assets.

The European Commission can order Italy to recover the money if it finds that the aid is illegal.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.