EU regulators to investigate 900 million euro state aid for Alitalia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will investigate whether Italy’s decision to grant 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) in aid to troubled airline Alitalia [CAITLA.UL] breached the bloc’s state aid rules.

FILE PHOTO: Alitalia's logo is seen on top of the headquarters at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Alitalia, in which Etihad Airways holds a 49 percent stake, was placed under extraordinary administration in May 2017. Italian authorities gave a total of 900 million euros to the carrier to ensure its financing during this period while also opening a tender aimed at finding a buyer for its assets.

The European Commission can order Italy to recover the money if it finds that the aid is illegal.