Credit Agricole says it is part of EU Commission bond cartel probe

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA) said on Thursday it had received a document called a ‘statement of objections’ from the European Commission over an investigation into alleged price fixing on the trading of dollar-denominated bonds.
Credit Agricole, as well as its corporate and investment banking unit, received the documents from the European Commission, a bank spokeswoman said in e-mailed statement.
Credit Agricole and Credit Agricole CIB will review the documents and respond, added the statement.
EU antitrust regulators on Thursday charged four banks with taking part in a U.S. dollar supra-sovereign, sovereign, agency bond trading cartel over a seven-year period going up to 2015.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said it has pro-actively cooperated with the European Commission’s probe and added it does not expect a penalty.
The European Commission did not name the banks, which could face fines up to 10 percent of their global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules.
