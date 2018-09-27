Breakingviews - The Exchange: Europe’s tech-slayer in chief

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Margrethe Vestager has taken on Apple, Facebook and Google as Europe’s antitrust commissioner, leaving behind huge fines and bruised feelings. She talks with John Foley about Silicon Valley’s missteps, Europe’s challenges and what she’s buying on Amazon – her latest target.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager addresses a news conference on Google in Brussels, Belgium, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.