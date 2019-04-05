EU charges six video game companies with unfair 'geo-blocking'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission charged Valve, the owner of a video distribution platform, and five game publishers on Friday with preventing EU consumers from shopping around within the European Union to find the best deal for the games they offer.

The Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 28 EU countries, said that the companies were Valve Corp, the owner of the world’s largest video game distribution platform ‘Steam’, and five game makers - Bandai Namco, Capcom, Focus Home, Koch Media and ZeniMax.