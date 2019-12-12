Nokia says Daimler, others agreed to mediation to resolve licensing dispute

FILE PHOTO: Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Nokia on Thursday said that German carmaker Daimler and several car parts suppliers have agreed to independent mediation to resolve their licensing dispute.

“We expect the mediation to take place soon and look forward to constructive dialogue with all parties with the aim of reaching an amicable and definitive resolution,” Nokia said in a statement.

The Finnish telecoms equipment maker made the mediation offer last week as part of efforts to avoid an EU antitrust investigation following complaints by Daimler, Bury Technologies, Continental, Valeo and Thales-owned Gemalto to the European Commission.