Exclusive: Valve to fight EU antitrust charges, 5 videogame publishers to settle: sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Valve Corp, owner of the world’s largest video game distribution platform “Steam”, plans to fight EU antitrust charges of preventing cross-border trade, unlike five video game publishers which plan to settle the case, people familiar with the matter said.

Valve and video game makers Bandai Namco, Capcom, Focus Home, Koch Media and U.S. peer ZeniMax have been the target of a European Commission investigation since 2017.

The EU competition enforcer in April charged the six companies with preventing EU consumers from shopping around for the best video game deals within the 28-country bloc.