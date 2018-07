BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on four antitrust cases, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager addresses a news conference on Google in Brussels, Belgium, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The EU executive, which did not provide details, said the conference will take place after the daily midday briefing.