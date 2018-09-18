FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU to scrap lawsuit against Ireland after Apple pays back taxes

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators plan to drop legal action against Ireland after iPhone maker Apple (AAPL.O) paid 13.1 billion euros ($15.3 billion) in back taxes following a regulatory order two years ago, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The various colors of newly released Apple iPhone XR are seen following the product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager sued Ireland last year for failing to recover the record amount.

“In light of the full payment by Apple of the illegal State aid it had received from Ireland, Commissioner Vestager will be proposing to the College of Commissioners the withdrawal of this court action,” Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.

($1 = 0.8548 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

