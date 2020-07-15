EU's Vestager vows to continue tax fight after Apple setback

FILE PHOTO: European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds a news conference at the EU Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager vowed on Wednesday to continue her fight against tax measures used by multinationals despite a setback dealt by Europe’s second-top court, which earlier scrapped her 13 billion euro tax order to Apple.

She said she would study the General Court’s ruling before deciding on the next step. “The (European) Commission will continue to look at aggressive tax planning measures under EU State aid rules to assess whether they result in illegal state aid,” she said in a statement.

“At the same time, state aid enforcement needs to go hand in hand with a change in corporate philosophies and the right legislation to address loopholes and ensure transparency.”