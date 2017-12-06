FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland says yet to agree exact date for Apple to start transferring tax funds
#Technology News
December 6, 2017 / 12:27 PM / in 16 minutes

Ireland says yet to agree exact date for Apple to start transferring tax funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland expects Apple to start paying up to 13 billion euros ($15.36 billion) in back taxes into an escrow account once it is set up at the end of January, but an exact date has yet to be agreed.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

More than a year after the European Union ordered that the tax be collected following its ruling that the iPhone maker received unfair tax incentives from Ireland, Dublin’s slow pace in recovering the money has landed it in court.

“When it will move in and how it will move in, we have yet to conclude with Apple but I expect that process to begin when we have completed (the setting up of the escrow account),” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told state broadcaster RTE.

Both Dublin and Apple are appealing the record EU order.

Reporting by Conor Humphries,; Editing by Padraic Halpin

