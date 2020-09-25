Apple says has always abided by Irish law as EU appeals court ruling

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Apple logo is seen in front of a displayed European Union flag in this illustration taken September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - IPhone maker Apple on Friday said it has always complied with Irish tax laws and that the issue which led to an EU tax order of 13 billion euros ($15 billion) was more a case of where it should pay taxes rather than the amount.

The comments came after the European Commission said it would appeal a court ruling rejecting the tax order.

“The General Court categorically annulled the Commission’s case in July and the facts have not changed since then. This case has never been about how much tax we pay, rather where we are required to pay it,” Apple said in a statement.

“We will review the Commission’s appeal when we receive it, however it will not alter the factual conclusions of the General Court, which prove that we have always abided by the law in Ireland, as we do everywhere we operate,” it said.