France's Macron's applauds EU efforts to recover tax from Apple, Amazon

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron applauded the latest efforts of the European Commission on Wednesday to get tech giants Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) to pay back taxes in Europe.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech for the opening of the 27th session of the french abroad assembly, in Paris, France, 02 October 2017.

“Bravo to Europe for acting with determination to get tax rules and justice respected,” Macron said in a tweet with the EU Commission and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s Twitter handles.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it was taking Ireland to the European Court of Justice for its failure to recover up to 13 billion euros (11.52 billion pounds) of tax due from Apple.

Separately, the Commission also told Amazon pay about 250 million euros in back taxes to Luxembourg.