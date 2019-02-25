Global rules-based order clearly under threat: EU's Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The rules-based global order is “clearly under threat”, the chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk said on Monday.

“We have agreed here, in Sharm el-Sheikh, that both sides will work together to defend it,” he said at a summit of EU and Arab leaders.

“Multilateral solutions remain the best way to address threats to international peace and security. This is true when we talk about the situation in Syria, Libya, Yemen or the Middle East peace process.”