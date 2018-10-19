FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Europe-Asia statement to avoid China subsidies criticism: draft

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A final communique for the Europe-Asia leaders summit will not include language calling for an end to trade and market distorting measures by governments at China’s request, according to the latest draft and EU diplomats.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks with Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev next to South Korea's President Moon Jae-in as they attend the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An earlier draft, seen by Reuters, called for an end to “trade distorting measures through the elimination of unjustifiable market distorting measures by governments,” but that phrase has been removed in the latest text.

China requested the changes at a negotiation of senior EU and Asian officials overnight, two diplomats said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

