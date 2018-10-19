Europe, Asia show commitment to free trade: Merkel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that an Asia-Europe summit in Brussels showed that some two-thirds of the world was committed to multilateralism and recognized the benefits of free trade.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“The summit shows that countries have gathered from Europe and Asia who want a rules-based trading and have pledged themselves to multilateralism,” she said, adding it was an important signal given that Europe and Asia represented almost two-thirds of world GDP, trade and population.

“Our theme is about creating connections, for example through free trade agreement... We can show that it’s about creating win-win situations, making it clear that when one profits, the other also profits.”