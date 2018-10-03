FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
October 3, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Planned EU CO2 reduction targets unrealistic: Germany's VDA

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Drastic carbon dioxide emission cuts planned by the EU are unrealistic and impossible for the auto sector to achieve, German automotive association VDA said on Wednesday.

Earlier, EU lawmakers backed a target to cut carbon dioxide emissions from cars and vans by an ambitious 40 percent by 2030, defying lobbying by the car industry and setting the stage for a battle with national governments.

“(The European Parliament) ignores the technical and economic feasibility. The targets cannot be implemented in this period of time,” VDA President Bernhard Mattes said in a statement.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.