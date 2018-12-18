Environment
German minister: EU car emissions goals are at limit

FILE PHOTO: Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier delivers a statement after the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - An EU agreement to cut carbon emissions from cars by 37.5 percent in a decade are at the limit of what is technically and economically feasible, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Handelsblatt business daily on Tuesday.

“We need a step-by-step change to emissions-free mobility to meet our climate coals. The compromise on CO2 limits is at the limit of what is technically and economically possible,” he was quoted as saying.

