German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes newly agreed EU carbon emissions targets for cars which provide planning certainty for firms but will also pose some challenges for industry, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The EU has agreed to slash carbon emissions from new cars by 37.5 percent in a decade.