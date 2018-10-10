Germany's Merkel says EU car emissions agreement is acceptable

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that an agreement among EU nations to seek a 35 percent cut in car emissions by 2030 was acceptable, adding that it provided certainty for carmakers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in Berlin, Germany, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Torn between reducing pollution and preserving industry competitiveness, EU environment ministers meeting in Luxembourg talked for more than 13 hours to reach a compromise over what 2030 carbon dioxide limits to impose on Europe’s powerful carmakers.