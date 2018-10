BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU lawmakers backed a more ambitious target of a 40 percent cut in carbon dioxide emissions for cars and vans by 2030 in a vote on Wednesday.

A car exhaust is pictured in a street's traffic in Munich, December 21, 2007. REUTERS/Alexandra Beier

It also voted for a 20 percent CO2 reduction by 2025 and set hard targets on zero and low emission vehicle sales’ benchmarks.