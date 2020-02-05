EU seeks to expand to six Balkan states with new reforms, Commissioner says

FILE PHOTO: European Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner-designate Oliver Varhelyi of Hungary speaks during his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s goal remains to expand to the six Balkan countries of Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and North Macedonia, new EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said on Wednesday, after France vetoed membership bids in 2019.

Unveiling a new methodology at Paris’ request to admit new members, Varhelyi said enlargement was “geo-strategic”, a reference to a view in the EU that the bloc cannot stem its waning global influence without stability in the Balkans.

“We continue to have full enlargement a goal,” Varhelyi told a news conference after publishing the reforms, which were reported by Reuters on Tuesday.