UBS says EU fine could cost $100 million in Q2

BERLIN (Reuters) - UBS said a fine imposed on it by the European Commission for anti-competitive behaviour would have an impact of about $100 million on its second-quarter results, adding that it was considering an appeal.

EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Nomura, UBS and UniCredit a total of 371 million euros ($452 million) for taking part in a European governments bonds trading cartel.

“This is a legacy issue dating back to 2007-2011 and we have taken appropriate action years ago to mitigate and improve processes,” UBS said. “We note the European Commission’s decision on this matter and are considering an appeal.”