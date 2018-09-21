Luxembourg, Netherlands wary of EU anti-money laundering plans: source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg and the Netherlands are among European Union states that in closed-door meetings urged caution in beefing up the bloc’s supervision of banks against money laundering, an EU official familiar with the talks told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The two countries, together with Sweden and Finland, warned against acting “prematurely” in the first meeting of EU’s national envoys, which debated a new Commission plan to tighten supervision against financial crime, the official said.

The Commission’s proposal, which needs EU states and lawmakers’ approval, came after a series of high-profile money laundering cases at banks in Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Malta, Latvia and Spain.