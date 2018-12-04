Business News
December 4, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

ECB's De Guindos warns of risks of EU planned bad loan reform

FILE PHOTO: Vice-President of the European Central Bank, Luis de Guindos, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The vice president of the European Central Bank, Luis De Guindos, warned on Tuesday of the risks of incompatibility with global standards of a planned reform of European Union banking rules that would facilitate the massive sale of bad loans.

EU finance ministers are close to finalizing a broad reform of banking rules which includes, among other measures, a temporary favorable capital treatment for banks that carry out large sales of their bad loans.

De Guindos said the overall reform was a positive step but raised doubts about the proposed measure on bad loan sales which “could not be compatible with Basel standards”, he said referring to the Basel Committee, a global banking standard-setting body.

