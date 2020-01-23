EU lawmaker panel rejects candidate for banking watchdog job

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers recommended on Thursday that Gerry Cross, a senior Central Bank of Ireland regulator, is not appointed as executive director of the bloc’s banking watchdog.

The European Parliament’s economic affairs committee voted on Thursday by 27 to 24 that Cross’ candidacy should be rejected, a committee spokesman said.

It will be up to full parliament, either later this month or in February, to vote on the committee’s recommendation, the spokesman said. A rejection by full parliament would likely force the European Banking Authority to come up with another candidate.

Lawmakers were angered that Adam Farkas resigned from his job as executive director of the EBA to head a banking lobby group, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe. Cross worked for AFME before he joined the Irish central bank.