Italian banks' CET1 drop under adverse scenario 3.9 percentage points: Bank of Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Friday the four Italian banks stress tested by the European Banking Authority had seen their fully-loaded core capital ratio drop by 3.9 percentage points on average under the most unfavorable scenario.

“This is in line with the average for the sample of banks,” the Bank of Italy said.

Separately, Italy’s top bank UniCredit said its transitional CET1 ratio stood at 9.34 percent under the adverse scenario. Intesa said its CET1 ratio was 10.4 percent on a transitional basis in the worst-case scenario and 9.66 percent on a fully-loaded basis.