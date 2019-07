FILE PHOTO: An European Union flag flutters above the Germany's Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) headquarters after first poll results of the European Parliament elections in Berlin, Germany, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LONDON (Reuters) - EU banks should press ahead with preparations for Britain’s departure from the European Union despite Brexit being postponed to October, the head of the euro zone’s banks resolution board said on Monday.

“My message is there is no reason to postpone. Get prepared, be organized,” Elke Koenig told the European Parliament.