EU backs anti-subsidy measures on Argentina biodiesel: Commission source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries backed a proposal to impose anti-subsidy duties against Argentine biodiesel imports, with an exemption for producers that agree to a minimum price, a European Commission source said on Wednesday.
The European Union’s 28 member states voted in favor of the measures at a meeting on Wednesday, the source said.
With the backing, the Commission would go ahead with the anti-subsidy duties. The deadline for this decision is set on Feb 28.
