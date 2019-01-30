Commodities
January 30, 2019 / 3:48 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

EU backs anti-subsidy measures on Argentina biodiesel: Commission source

1 Min Read

Offices of an official European Union building are illuminated at dusk in central Brussels December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries backed a proposal to impose anti-subsidy duties against Argentine biodiesel imports, with an exemption for producers that agree to a minimum price, a European Commission source said on Wednesday.

The European Union’s 28 member states voted in favor of the measures at a meeting on Wednesday, the source said.

With the backing, the Commission would go ahead with the anti-subsidy duties. The deadline for this decision is set on Feb 28.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
