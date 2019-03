FILE PHOTO: A worker inspects oil palm fruits at a palm oil factory in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has concluded that palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation and its use in transport fuel should be phased out.

The Commission published its criteria for determining what crops caused harm, following a law passed by the European Union last year to end the use of feedstocks in biofuels that damage the environment.