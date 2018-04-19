FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 7:58 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

EU to ban imports from 12 Brazil-based BRF plants: draft document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The European Union intends to ban imports from 12 Brazilian plants operated by food processor BRF SA, which were previously authorized to export meat to the bloc, according to a draft document of the decision seen by Reuters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Meatpacking company BRF SA's logo, which is one of the biggest food companies in the world, is pictured in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File photo

It was not immediately clear whether the draft document was amended after a committee of the European Commission discussed the matter. European Union states unanimously voted on Thursday to ban imports of the Brazilian meat products, mostly poultry, but the EC declined to reveal the names of the companies affected until the decision is formally implemented.

Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis

