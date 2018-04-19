EU to ban imports from 12 Brazil-based BRF plants: draft document

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The European Union intends to ban imports from 12 Brazilian plants operated by food processor BRF SA, which were previously authorized to export meat to the bloc, according to a draft document of the decision seen by Reuters on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear whether the draft document was amended after a committee of the European Commission discussed the matter. European Union states unanimously voted on Thursday to ban imports of the Brazilian meat products, mostly poultry, but the EC declined to reveal the names of the companies affected until the decision is formally implemented.
Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis