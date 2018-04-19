FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

EU bans imports from 20 Brazilian meat establishments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union states unanimously voted on Thursday to ban the imports of meat products, mostly poultry, from 20 Brazilian establishments that have been so far authorized to export into the EU, the European Commission said in a statement.

The measure was adopted because of “deficiencies detected in the Brazilian official control system,” the Commission said.

This measure will apply 15 days after the publication in the official journal of the European Union.

Until the decision is formally adopted and published in the journal, the Commission said it cannot reveal the names of the companies at stake “for commercial reasons”.

Reporting by Samantha Koester; editing by Francesco Guarascio and David Evans

