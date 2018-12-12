New Brazilian government will make EU-Mercosur trade deal harder: Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Time is running out for agreeing a trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, telling legislators that the new Brazilian government of nationalist President Jair Bolsonaro would make a deal harder to reach.
Elected in October, Bolsonaro has pledged to diminish Brazil’s engagement with regional blocs like Mercosur and pursue bilateral relations.
Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin