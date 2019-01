European Commission first Vice-President Frans Timmermans delivers a speech during a debate on BREXIT after the vote on british Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

KRAKOW, Poland (Reuters) - The EU cannot renegotiate the backstop agreement in the Brexit deal with the U.K. government, Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans said at an event in Krakow, Poland.

“We will support Ireland...the backstop is a red line we cannot negotiate with the British government,” Timmermans said.