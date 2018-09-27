FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Corbyn says told Barnier must avoid Irish hard border

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said after meeting EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Thursday that a deal on Britain’s withdrawal must ensure that trade across the Ireland-Northern Ireland border is not disrupted.

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at the European Commission ahead of a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Corbyn stressed that he was not negotiating with Barnier and said the EU’s point man offered no opinion during their meeting on the merits of Labour’s Brexit proposals as opposed to those of Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Alissa de Carbonnel

