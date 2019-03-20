Granting Brexit delay to May is not automatic, says France

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday that the European Union would not automatically grant a delay to British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had earlier asked for a short extension to the Brexit negotiation period.

“France’s position is simple: the British Prime Minister must explain to us for how long and what for, and offer us guarantees,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told reporters.

“A delay is therefore not automatic nor certain,” he said, adding that the issue had not been discussed in a cabinet meeting that was taking place when May published her letter requesting the delay.