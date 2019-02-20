Ties with Saudi Arabia give UK leeway to push for peace in Yemen: Hunt

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BERLIN (Reuters) - UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday defended Britain’s close ties with Saudi Arabia, saying they give Britain leeway in trying to solve the war in Yemen.

Speaking during a visit to Berlin, Hunt said the “strategic relationship that the UK has with Saudi Arabia is what allows us to have a huge influence in bringing about peace in Yemen.”

He added: “Britain and Germany have the same objectives, but we need to be able to continue that strategic relationship in order to make sure that there is a European voice at the table doing everything we can to press for peace.”