World News
February 20, 2019 / 10:22 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Ties with Saudi Arabia give UK leeway to push for peace in Yemen: Hunt

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BERLIN (Reuters) - UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday defended Britain’s close ties with Saudi Arabia, saying they give Britain leeway in trying to solve the war in Yemen.

Speaking during a visit to Berlin, Hunt said the “strategic relationship that the UK has with Saudi Arabia is what allows us to have a huge influence in bringing about peace in Yemen.”

He added: “Britain and Germany have the same objectives, but we need to be able to continue that strategic relationship in order to make sure that there is a European voice at the table doing everything we can to press for peace.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below