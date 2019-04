FILE PHOTO - German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s EU Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Thursday all options are on the table for Britain after European Union leaders gave London six more months to leave the bloc.

"All options are on the table! Dear British friends, deliver right now," Roth said on Twitter bit.ly/2UuG1hX.

He also said a flexible deadline extension - or “flextension” - for Brexit should be as short as possible.