48 financial firms apply to move to Germany in Brexit planning

FILE PHOTO: The financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German regulators have received 48 applications in recent months from financial firms seeking to relocate to Germany in the wake of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, an official said on Thursday.

Elisabeth Roegele, an executive director with Germany’s Bafin financial markets watchdog, said that more applications could still come.

“There are still companies that are only now dealing with the issue,” she added.