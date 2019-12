French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron warned Britain on Friday that the more it chose to deregulate its economy after Brexit, the more it will lose access to the European Union’s market.

“I don’t think that you can have a strong relationship with Europe’s single market with substantial regulatory differences on climate, environmental, economic or social regulations. That’s not true,” Macron told a news conference in Brussels.