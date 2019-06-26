EU antitrust regulators to investigate Broadcom, seek interim measures

FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Wednesday an investigation into whether chipmaker Broadcom uses exclusivity restrictions to block rivals.

The European Commission also said it plans to impose interim measures related to the TV and modem chipsets markets during the investigation. It sent a statement of objections or charge sheet to the company setting out the reasons why such measures are needed.

The communications chips of the company based in San Jose, California, power Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity in smartphones.