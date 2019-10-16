EU's Vestager to hold news conference 09:30 GMT, spotlight likely on Broadcom

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner-designate for Europe Fit for Digital Age Margrethe Vestager of Denmark attends her hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 9:30 GMT, the European Commission said on Wednesday, with the focus expected to be on U.S. chipmaker Broadcom.

The EU executive did not provide details of the conference.

Vestager is expected to order Broadcom to suspend certain business practices with TV and modem makers that may be anti-competitive, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.