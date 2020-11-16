German EU presidency must find deal on EU 2021-2027 budget: Commission

FILE PHOTO: A European Union's flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - It will be up to the German presidency of the European Union to find a solution to the problem of an expect Hungarian veto of the 27-nation bloc’s 2021-2027 budget, the European Commission said on Monday.

Hungary will veto the 1.1 trillion euro EU budget and the 750 billion recovery package that comes on top of it, because Budapest does not want the money to be made conditional on respecting the rule of law.

Poland, which like Hungary is under EU investigation for undermining the rule of law and risks to lose billions if the link is established, may also veto the budget at a meeting of ambassadors of EU countries on Monday afternoon.

“There is in the Council at the moment a discussion going on and it’s for the current president of the Council (Germany) to seek the ways to achieve the ratification of this agreement... as is its responsibility,” a Commission spokesman said.