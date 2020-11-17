German foreign minister upbeat that EU budget issue can be solved

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany in its role as the current holder of the European Union presidency is partly responsible for finding a solution to a row over the EU budget, and it should be possible to come up with one, its foreign minister said.

Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027budget and recovery fund at a meeting of ambassadors of EUnations on Monday, over a clause making access to money conditional on respect for the rule of law.

“There is so much money involved which so many countries in the European Union need and are waiting for, that we not only need a solution but we need it quickly,” Heiko Maas said on Tuesday. “I am sure that we will be able to do that.”