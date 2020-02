BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders appeared no closer to reaching a deal on the bloc’s next joint budget on Friday, with deep divisions between richer and poorer nations over its size - and what to spend it on - unresolved after all-night talks.

The following are comments from leaders on the second day:

DANISH PRIME MINISTER METTE FREDERIKSEN

“I am willing to stay and I’m prepared to stay the whole weekend but no, I don’t think we are going to reach an agreement.”