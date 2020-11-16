Hungarian veto to EU 2021-2027 budget would mean crisis, senior EU official says

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Hungarian veto to the European Union’s 2021-2027 budget would throw the bloc into a crisis, a senior EU official said on Monday as Budapest repeated it would bloc it unless a link between access to the money and the rule of law is removed.

The senior EU official said there were talks behind the scenes under way already to resolve such a crisis, which would leave the 27 countries of the EU without a budget over the next 7 years and without a 750 billion euro economic recovery package.

Ambassadors of EU countries in Brussels will vote on the budget this afternoon.