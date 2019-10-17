Merkel wants to discuss EU budget discount for Germany after Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to members of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany October 17, 2019 REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said the European Union needed to discuss a possible discount for Germany as part of budget negotiations because Germany would be “disproportionately burdened” by an increase in the bloc’s budget.

Raising the European Union’s budget to 1% of the bloc’s economic strength without contributions from Britain in future would overly burden Germany, Merkel told lawmakers in Berlin’s lower house of parliament ahead of a EU summit on Thursday.

“That’s why we need to have a discussion about a fair distribution of burdens on the funding side and also about a discount for Germany,” she said.