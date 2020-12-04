Respect for rule of law in EU is key, EU's Michel says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Respecting the rule of law in the European Union is part of the bloc’s DNA, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Friday in comments on a veto by Poland and Hungary to the EU’s budget and recovery package over the rule of law.
He said he “wanted to remain optimistic” that the standoff over the budget, which threatens to derail the EU’s 1.8 trillion euro financial package for thee next seven years, will be resolved quickly.
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.