Respect for rule of law in EU is key, EU's Michel says

European Council President Charles Michel arrives for a video conference with representatives of member states ahead of the upcoming EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium December 3, 2020. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Respecting the rule of law in the European Union is part of the bloc’s DNA, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Friday in comments on a veto by Poland and Hungary to the EU’s budget and recovery package over the rule of law.

He said he “wanted to remain optimistic” that the standoff over the budget, which threatens to derail the EU’s 1.8 trillion euro financial package for thee next seven years, will be resolved quickly.