Poland's PM says he will take EU rule of law mechanism to European Court of Justice

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks as he arrives to attend a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday he intends to take the European Union’s rule of law budgetary conditionality mechanism to the European Court of Justice.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Morawiecki also said the countries had much stronger guarantees on the rule of law conditionality mechanism than they had two weeks or two months ago.