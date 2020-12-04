Poland maintains its position on EU budget: government spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Minister of Science and Higher Education and Deputy Prime-Minister Jaroslaw Gowin speaks to journalists at the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland, April 6, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland stance on opposing the linking of EU funds to respect for the rule of law remains unchanged, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Twitter on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin had said on Thursday that Poland would be ready to drop its veto on the EU’s 1.8 trillion euro financial package if EU leaders endorse an explanatory declaration on the link between EU funds and the rule of law.